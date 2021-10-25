Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ankita Lokhande watches Ind vs Pak with boyfriend Vicky Jain in Dubai, see video of her getting nervous

Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain were in Dubai for India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Dubai.
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 10:13 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ankita Lokhande, along with boyfriend Vicky Jain, was among the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium during India vs Pakistan on Sunday. The actor has shared several glimpses from her time in Dubai. 

She captioned the post, "We love India." It includes a video that shows how nervous she was when India was 6 out on 144 runs. Ankita is seen biting her lips before the camera pans to the scoreboard. 

There are also pictures of her simply enjoying the match. Both she and Vicky wore white for the occasion. A picture shows her, holding the tricolour, and posing with Pakistani fans, who held their own country flag.

RELATED STORIES

Preity Zinta spent her Karwa Chauth watching the match with her husband Gene Goodenough in Dubai. Sharing a selfie of both of them cheering for India, Preity wrote, “A sporty #karvachauth with my man in blue Red heart Flag of IndiaFlag of India #patiparmeshwar #bleedblue #INDvPAK #t20worldcup2021 #dubai #ting.”

She even shared a joke on Twitter, "A friend who is fasting today pointed out that Some of the greatest "sporting" rivals face off today.... India-Pakistan; Manchester United- Liverpool; Real Madrid-Barcelona; And then there is Karwachauth!"

Singer Kanika Kapoor too posted pictures and videos from the stadium, along with a picture with the trophy. She wrote, "India vs Pak. The stadium roars and cheers are giving me goosebumps!"

Kanika Kapoor at the stadium.

Aftab Shivdasani also shared his solo pics from the stadium. He wrote, “Heart is bleeding blue at the moment. They don’t call it the mother of all games for nothing. Jai Hind. #indvspak #icct20worldcup #grateful #dubai.”

Aftab Shivdasani in Dubai.

Also read: Ind vs Pak: Taapsee Pannu recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s line to lift spirits, Preity Zinta says ‘It’s a game for God's sake'

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the opening match of the T20 Cricket World Cup in Dubai. After the defeat, several Bollywood celebrities, including Preity, took to Twitter to express their feelings.

