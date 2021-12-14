Ankita Lokhande wedding: Groom Vicky Jain leaves with band baaja baaraat to marry her, watch

Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry Vicky Jain on Tuesday. The groom, along with the band baaja baaraat, was spotted by the paparaazi on his way to the wedding venue.

Vicky decked up in a white sherwani with a matching safa and turban. He also sported shades as he moved along with the baaraat. He was seen in an open vintage car, sitting alongside a family member who was in lehenga and heavy jewellery. Several members of the baaraat were also seen sporting floral blue turbans.

Ankita and Vicky will tie the knot at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is also expected to attend the wedding as the couple had recently visited him to present him their wedding card. Kangana Ranaut, who had also attended their sangeet on Monday is expected to attend the wedding as well. Many of Ankita's industry colleagues and friends will also join her at the venue.

A source told Hindustan Times, “The actor plans to drop the usual bridal colours like red and pink and opt for a gold ensemble. The outfit also has a long netted trail to it.” The source also revealed that the feast will only include vegetarian delicacies.

Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding festivities began with a puja earlier this month. After a few-days break, the festivities resumed with a mehendi, haldi, cocktail and sangeet.

Ankita and Vicky also took part in an exotic pre-wedding photo shoot, shot extensively in picturesque locations. The couple's video seemed inspired by several Bollywood songs such as Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng and Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ankita also had a bachelorette party last month, which was attended by several of her TV industry friends including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai and Srishty Rode.