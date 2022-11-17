Anu Aggarwal says her shots were deleted from Indian Idol 13 episode: 'I spoke enough but not a word was shown'

Anu Aggarwal expressed her unhappiness after her shots were allegedly deleted from a special episode of Indian Idol 13. The episode was dedicated to musical hit film – Aashiqui (1990). The star cast of Aashiqui which included Anu, Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori and singer Kumar Sanu, also marked their presence on the show. (Also read: Meenakshi Seshadri says she became a bawarchi after moving to US, brings handmade food for Indian Idol judges. Watch)

Anu says that the team cut scenes of her talking with contestants on the show. She said that she was very active on the show and sat right next to Rahul and Deepak. And still, maker chose to cut her ‘out of the frame’. In a conversation with India.com, she said, “Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right…and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all.”

She continued and said, “I don’t want to get into the defensive zone. And I don’t want to get into blaming the channel, the editor, or anybody at all. I am saddened honestly that what I spoke was so motivational that it couldn’t be conveyed. I don’t care about myself but the words I said. We get inspired by people, we all are heroes."

She talked about the scenes which got deleted and said, “I walked in on stage and people were clapping. It was complete gratitude and I was thinking of God. Kumar Sanu started clapping and everybody got up and clapped. This all was deleted.”

Aashiqui starred Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori which was a hit at the box office. Its sequel was titled Aashiqui 2, starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor released in 2013.

Indian Idol is a singing reality show which is currently judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan. The show, which is in its thirteen season right now, airs on Sony entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

