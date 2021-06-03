Anupama finally gives it back to Kavya, fans storm Twitter with hilarious memes and reactions

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On hit Star Plus soap Anupama, the lead, played by Rupali Ganguly finally had had enough and gave Kavya an earful. Fans celebrated with memes and tweets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma as Anupama and Kavya in Anupama.

On the latest episode of Star Plus' hit show Anupama, Rupali Ganguly found more than a few moments to shine. Giving Madalsa Sharma's Kavya an earful as she tried to accuse former's family of hiding her husband Vanraj, Anupama gave fans more than few powerful dialogues to celebrate with.

After days of confusion, Kavya and Vanraj were finally to be married but on their wedding day, he suddenly went missing. As always, Kavya's first doubt was on his first wife Anupama and her family. She called her up, threatening to file a police complaint against all of them if her husband is not returned to her.

However, Anupama had enough of her daily antics. As Kavya was just about to hit her son, Anupama caught her hand and threatened to beat her up instead. The showdown made from some popcorn popping, high-intensity moments and fans loved every bit of it.

A fan wrote, "Disappointed Anupama ko kavya k kaan k neeche sitaar bajana tha (Anupama should have given Kavya a tight slap)." Another wrote, "In Anupama you cant even call extra marital affair that... it's more like Anupama is a strict teacher and Vanraj, Kavya are notorious back benchers creating nuisance in class and she gives them five pages of lecture on them every now and then." "Vanraj got married to Kavya Now He will have EMA with Anupama," wrote a third.

"Kavya and anupama are secretly in love with each other," joked another fan. "What a dialogue! Nowadays I just cant help laughing while watching Anupama!Really refreshing to see normal look like fights unlike other dramas! And its fun to see Anu and Kavya's enmity just like normal women who lovs one man!And your acting&expression is simply super as usual," read another tweet.

Check out more reactions:

Also read: Here's what Disha Patani posted on Instagram after getting booked by Mumbai Police

Anupama is among the most watched daily soaps on television right now. Rupali has previously spoken about her role on the show, saying, "Every woman across the globe is my inspiration. According to me every woman who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life or chooses to be a home-maker in order to take care of her family are all my inspiration. We will all agree that the role of a home-maker is not an easy one, and seeing all these ladies do it with such finesse is really inspirational! All of these strong women have inspired me a lot to get into the character as Anupamaa truly resonates with their lives”. Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee - a story by Leena Gangopadhyay.

