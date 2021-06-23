Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma reacts to rumours of tiff between Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma has reacted to rumours of a tiff between the show's two leads, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Recent reports suggested that the two actors had created camps of their own on set, and that there is a cold war brewing between the two groups.

Madalsa said that the rumours are 'rubbish'. Reports suggested that Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat were in the other group.

"What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening," BollywoodLife quoted Madalsa as saying. She plays Kavya, the wife of Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu.

The report also quoted a source as saying, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well."

Recently, reports of a similar feud emerged from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, between actors Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkar. Dilip dismissed the reports. He told SpotboyE, "Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?"

Anupamaa premiered in March 2020, and has established itself as among the top-rated shows on television. Rupali essays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show and is seen as a dutiful wife, mother and daughter-in-law who dedicates all her time for the family. Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Bengali TV show, Sreemoyee - a story by Leena Gangopadhyay.