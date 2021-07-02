Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma says rumours of cold war on set are 'hurtful', no 'hard feelings' for Rupali Ganguly

Madalsa Sharma, who is a cast member of the hit television show Anupamaa, has dismissed rumours of a brewing cold war on set, and said that the actors are like a family. It has been reported that two rival camps have emerged on the show, led by actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly.

In an interview, Madalsa Sharma said that she doesn't know where the rumours came from. It was previously suggested that Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa and Paras Kalnawat were in the other group.

"I don't understand from where these rumours have come from at the first place. How weird it is to know that. We shoot like a family. Every single day we work together, we giggle, we eat together. When hard work is mistaken for these kinds of rumours, it's actually very hurtful for us," Madalsa told SpotboyE.

She continued, "My equation with Rupali is very good as it's with everyone else. When we work together every day, we develop a strong bond. So, I feel mera and Rupali ja jitna onscreen tashan hota hai, off screen utna hi cool, chilled out hai (The dynamic Rupali and I share on screen is similar to the equation we have off-screen). Sometimes, we have scenes where we look at each other as if we are going to eat each other but we burst into laughter right after the cut. Both me and Rupali have no negative feelings towards one another. Overall, it's very nice and chilled out."

Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, hints at 'difference of opinion'

Previously, Madalsa had described the rumours as 'rubbish' in an interview with BollywoodLife. Sudhanshu had also addressed the matter in an interview with a leading daily and said that there is 'nothing wrong' between him and Rupali, and that a 'difference of opinion' isn't unusual, but calling it a 'rift' is too drastic.