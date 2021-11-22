Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anupamaa actor Madhavi Gongate dies at 58, Rupali Ganguly and others pay tribute

Actor Madhavi Gongate died on Sunday due to Covid-19. Her Anupamaa co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Mehul Nisar paid tribute on social media.
Actor Madhavi Gogate dies at 58.(Instagram)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Popular Star Plus show, Anupamaa's actor Madhavi Gongate died on Sunday due to Covid-19 in a Mumbai hospital.  Madhavi who was 58 years old, was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Rupali Ganguly, who played the character of Madhavi's daughter in Anupamaa shared a post on her social media account and wrote, “So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji." Rupali also shared some of their pictures together from Anupamaa. 

Rupali Ganguly posts a picture with late actor Madhavi Gogate. (Instagram)

TV actor Nilu Kohli also mourned Madhavi's demise and wrote, “Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo. I can’t get down to believing that you have left us. Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid. I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now ."

Actor Alpana Buch, who plays the role of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) mother-in-law shared a photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...and humor...we will all miss you (sic)."

Mehul Nisar, who played the role of her son Bhavesh Joshi posted a picture with her and wrote, “Shocked..! Numb..! Unbelievable..! Madhaviji has left us..! RIP#madhavigogate #anupamaa." Actor Delnaz Irani dropped folded hands emoji as a tribute in the comments section. 

Madhavi rose to fame with the Marathi film Ghanchakkar opposite Ashok Saraf. She recently made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay. She has also featured in various Hindi TV serials such as, Koi Apna Sa, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Kahin Toh Hoga, etc.

