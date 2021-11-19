Rupali Ganguly celebrates 2 million Instagram followers with stray dogs. Watch

Actor Rupali Ganguly has won the hearts of several people with her various roles on television. However, netizens are pouring love for the actor for another wonderful reason. Ganguly, who recently achieved a huge milestone of two million followers on Instagram, shared the moment with the stray dogs on her set. The celebration was complete with a special cake baked for the doggos.

“Every milestone I achieve, I believe their blessings are a huge reason for it... my fur babies who are an integral part of my life, have to be a part of it,” she wrote as a post on Instagram while sharing the video. Ganguly has posted several videos of the dogs that stay in and around the set of her show Anupama.

“As most of you know working for these innocent voiceless and homeless is my true purpose in life.. They have taught me the values of unconditional love, loyalty and just being there quietly when someone needs u the most! Hence what better way to celebrate this milestone than getting a doggie cake for them,” she wrote further.

She added that the cake was baked for the dogs and didn’t contain any sugar.

In the video, the Anupama actor can be seen feeding the cake to the dogs one by one. What’s adorable is how the dogs wait patiently to get their own bite.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected over 2.6 lakh likes and lots of comments from netizens.

“Nothing can be more beautiful than this… I honestly have tears in my eyes after watching this. This reel is just so beautiful... This has to be the best way to celebrate this milestone,” wrote an individual. “Wow, this is the best gesture,” shared another.

