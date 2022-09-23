Anupamaa written update Sept 23: Anuj gets hurt as he tries to help Kinjal's baby; Toshu threatens to hurt himself

In this episode of Anupamaa, we will see more tension coming into Anupamaa's life as Anuj hurts himself accidentally and Kinjal gets into a difficult situation with Pari. Elsewhere, Toshu contacts Vanraj to convince him to take him back to the family. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anupamaa welcomes Kinjal in Kapadia house

Anuj gets hurt

Kinjal is worried about Pari who has got something stuck in her throat. She informs Anuj and asks for help. Anuj was talking to Anupamaa and Kinjal informs Anupamaa as well about Pari's situation. Anupamaa instantly leaves her office work, picks up Anu, and rushes home.

Meanwhile, Anuj calls GK to help Kinjal. Adhik comes and informs him that everyone in the family is out. Adhik calls the doctor. Anuj gets up to help Kinjal and trips down. He hurts himself badly and Kinjal cries for help. She keeps on calling for help but no one arrives. Keep reading this article to find out what happens next. How will Anupamaa take care of everyone and everything in the family?

Toshu threatens to take a drastic step

Anuj is left hurt, Pari continues crying, and there is no one to help. Anupamaa comes home to this spectacle and panics. She runs to help Anuj and then Kinjal and her baby. She gets stuck between these multiple issues. Meanwhile, Leela reprimands Samar and Vanraj for leaving Toshu outside. She asks Vanraj to bring Toshu back. Later, Toshu calls Vanraj and expresses his anger. He tells him that he is going to punish him and Anupamaa by hurting himself. Toshu is then seen with a knife attempting to take some drastic step. Vanraj panics and calls Anupamaa. In the meantime, Anupamaa manages to take care of Pari and Anuj together. After the situation gets stable, Anupamaa breaks down thinking that she has failed in her responsibilities.

After receiving the call from Vanraj, she starts panicking for Toshu as well. Elsewhere, Samar informs Vanraj that Toshu is alright and he has asked Toshu's friend to take care of him. Anuj puts Anupamaa to sleep while Kinjal wonders if she should go back and not put any more pressure on Anupamaa. Anuj comforts both Kinjal and Anupamaa.

In the next episode, Leela will create a scene in Anupamaa's house to bring Kinjal and Pari back. Anupamaa will give Leela a befitting reply and leave it to Kinjal to decide her future. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more written updates from the show.

