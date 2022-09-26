Anupamaa written update September 26: Anuj resumes work, Paritosh reaches Kapadia house to take away his daughter

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to bring lots of twists and turns in Anupamaa’s life. On one side, Anupamaa gets good news when Anuj restarts work and goes to office. On the other side, another shock awaits Anupamaa when she finds out that Toshu has been having suicidal thoughts and is missing presently. Keep reading this article to know the full story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anuj reprimands Ankush

After the accident, Anuj has not been able to focus on his work and Anupamaa had to take the load of his business. Since Anupamaa had even larger share of responsibilities on her part, Anuj decides to resume his work so she can focus on other things. He resumes his work and plans to take a review of Ankush’s work in his absence. At work, he realizes that Ankush hasn’t done anything in his absence and no new projects have progressed from how he left them. He asks Ankush to prepare a report on all his projects immediately.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa finds out a disturbing news about Toshu. Samar calls her and tells her that Paritosh has been missing and that he has been talking about suicide. Vanraj and Samar worry if Toshu is planning to take a drastic step and do something to himself. They go out searching for him. Kinjal overhears this conversation and panics. Anupamaa comforts her but she herself is worried about Toshu and his wellbeing. She instantly leaves for the Shah household to handle this new problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paritosh creates a scene at Kapadia house

Leela is ranting at the Shah house about Anupamaa being responsible for this new drama. She warns everyone that if something happens to Toshu, she will also do something to herself. Anupamaa arrives and tries to comfort Leela but she in turns gets angry at her for breaking her family. Anupamaa avoids Leela and continues to look for Toshu with the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Samar return home after failing to find Toshu.

Back at the Kapadia house, Anuj comes back home when Anupamaa tells him the news about Toshu and his actions. Kinjal also worries and panics for Toshu. Anuj comes and comforts her but they get shocked when Toshu comes to their doorstep himself. He is visibly drunk and is ready to create a scene there. He asks Kinjal to come with him but Anuj warns him to stay outside of his house. He doesn’t listen to him and barges in and holds Pari. Kinjal takes Pari away from him and Anuj pushes him away. He then starts threatening them to kill himself if they don’t come with him. This is when Anupamaa arrives and asks Toshu to do whatever he wants but Kinjal will not go with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tension is going to rise as Toshu will now plan to take revenge with Anupamaa. He will threaten her of separating Anupamaa from his daughter like she separated him of his. Keep reading the upcoming written updates on HT highlights to know all about the latest twists and turns in Anupamaa’s life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON