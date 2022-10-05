Anupamaa written update Oct 5: Anupamaa and Anuj honoured as chief guests at Navratri celebration

The latest episode of Anupamaa is all about celebration and festivities on the occasion of Navratri. Anupamaa and Anuj are invited for a Garba night near Shahs’ house, Leela gets agitated seeing Anupamaa being honoured. Meanwhile, Barkha plans something against the Shah family. Keep reading this article to find out more from this episode. Also read: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa does Navratri-special Garba dance in viral video

Toshu is barred from joining the Navratri function

Both Kapadias and Shahs are celebrating Durga Ashtami together. Anu, along with other young girls, receives gifts from Vanraj and Hasmukh as part of the rituals. Leela continuously taunts Anupamaa over breaking the family. However, Anupamaa remains firm on her decision. She strictly warns Toshu against joining the Garba function in their neighborhood. Toshu is also determined that no matter what anyone says, he will come for the function and celebrate with his daughter.

Later, everyone in the Shah family except Toshu get ready for the function. Leela continues to sulk about him not coming. Vanraj asks her to understand that he can't be forgiven so easily for what he did. They reach the venue nevertheless and wait for Anuj and Anupamaa. A bigger surprise awaits them at the function, which leaves Leela angry again. Meanwhile, Toshu sulks in the corner as he is not allowed to enter the venue. He plans to do something drastic to get back at Anupamaa and meet his daughter, Pari.

Anupamaa is honoured

When the Shahs arrive at the location, they see that Anuj and Anupamaa are actually the chief guests at this function. Where Hasmukh feels proud of his daughter, Anupamaa, Leela gets mad at the organizers for honouring Anupamaa and Anuj as dignitaries. Anupamaa arrives prepared for the Garba night and Anuj praises her appearance. They are reminded of their first Garba night, which brought them together. Anupamaa and Anuj get on the stage to begin the celebration, but the surprises haven't ended yet. The organizers announce that the lady to be felicitated by Anupamaa is no one else but Leela Shah. Leela feels humiliated being honored by Anupamaa as she disrespected her in the same function the previous year. But despite that, Anupamaa felicitates her respectfully. However, it doesn't look like the drama has ended yet. Barkha also informs Ankush about some plans she already made to make this night more memorable and dramatic for the Shahs.

In the next episode, Toshu will execute his evil plan to take Pari away from everyone. Anupamaa will find a letter in Pari's cradle after she goes missing. Keep reading more articles on HT highlights to find out more.

