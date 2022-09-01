Anupamaa written update September 1: Kinjal’s mom Rakhi remains unhappy after meeting baby, Anupamaa confronts her

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and the Shah family are ecstatic upon laying their eyes on the new daughter in the family. Rakhi Dave, Kinjal’s mother joins in with the celebrations but she is quite upset with Toshu for not providing support to Kinjal. Anupamaa and Vanraj suspect something is amiss with Rakhi as she continually remains upset despite meeting her granddaughter and Kinjal. Toshu receives the good news from Vanraj on a phone call and he communicates to “someone else” in the car. Anupamaa attempts to have a one-to-one chat with Rakhi to understand her grievance against Toshu until Pakhi interrupts. She calls Rakhi to meet her daughter. Anuj is found on the floor by Barkha, Ankush and Adhik. Keep reading this article to know more about the show. Also read: Anupamaa and Vanraj become grandparents

Kinjal and the family welcome a new baby girl into the world.

Vanraj is unable to contain his happiness while informing Toshu over the phone that he is a father and that Vanraj, himself, has become a granddad. Anupamaa and Leela pamper Kinjal and the baby while reciting a poem, when they are interrupted by the arrival of Rakhi Dave. After Rakhi enquires about Toshu's whereabouts, she is told that he had to run an important business errand in Mumbai. Rakhi is quite upset with Toshu and continually brings the conversation back to him among the family members. Outside the hospital room, Rakhi informs Anupamaa and Vanraj that once Kinjal receives the clearance from the doctor to head home, she will take both her granddaughter and daughter back to her place. Anupamaa and Vanraj suspect something is wrong with Rakhi and she must be holding back her true feelings regarding Toshu, which is unlike her.

Little Anu requests Anuj to take her to the hospital to meet with the family.

Anuj is continually pressured by little Anu to take her to the hospital so that she can meet the baby. Anuj unable to control his anger eventually snaps on little Anu and sends her off to her room, not before GK has a word with her to soothe her nerves. Anuj then notices that a dia (lamp), that was lit for the baby, had started dissipating and in attempting to refurnish the oil in the lamp accidentally falls onto the ground. Ankush, Barkha and Adhik upon witnessing this immediately rush to his aid and lay him in his wheelchair. Anuj initially unable to tolerate their presence, subsequently accepts their offer of help and requests that they don’t inform Anupamaa of the incident. Anupamaa catches Rakhi eating sweets by herself anxiously and asked her to explain her issues. Rakhi unable to catch her breath or control her anxiety repeatedly exclaims Toshu, right when Pakhi informs her that Kinjal is requesting to see her in the room.

In the next episode, Rakhi confronts Toshu about being with another woman in a hotel room in front of Anupamaa. Anupamaa is visibly shocked to hear this revelation. Stay tuned to HT highlights to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.