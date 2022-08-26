Anupamaa written update Aug 26: Anuj asks Barkha, Ankush to beg for Anupamaa's forgiveness on their knees

In this episode of Anupamaa, Barkha and Ankush try to figure out how to earn Anuj’s forgiveness. Anupamaa and Anuj rekindle their love, while Leela makes a plan to find a potential spouse for Samar. Anuj suffers a severe headache due to stress caused by Barkha and Ankush’s persistence in asking for his forgiveness. Pakhi and Adhik have a frank conversation about their future after the fiasco between Barkha, Ankush, Anupamaa and Anuj. Read more for all updates. Also Read| Anupamaa recap Aug 25: Anuj and Vanraj become friends

Anuj suffers a severe headache

Anupamaa and Anuj are spending some quality time with each other. Little Anu joins them for a brief moment just when Barkha and Ankush enter the room. They plead with Anuj for his forgiveness and state that with family, it’s important to forgive, forget, and let go of all wrongdoings. Anuj gets very angry with that comment and retorts that when he was

unconscious, the level of negativity and harassment they threw toward Anupamaa is unforgivable. As a result of the conversation, Anuj suffers a severe headache, for which Nurse Shilpa suggests to Anupamaa that the doctor must be called.

After the doctor assesses Anuj, he requests Anupamaa that from now on only she will interact with Barkha and Ankush and tell them that he wants them out of the house as soon as possible. Later on, Anuj interrupts a conversation between Anupamaa and the couple and tells them that if they are willing to do anything to stay in the house then they will need to kneel and ask for forgiveness from Anupamaa. Keep reading HT highlights to know more about this.

Leela looks for a potential partner for Samar; Kavya has some fantastic news

At the Shah house, Leela informs the family that she received a marriage proposal for Samar. He refuses to marry at the moment as work is taking a significant part of his day. Leela doesn't react well to Samar’s comments and mentions that when it was time for him to marry Nandini, he was willing and able. Samar, unable to bear the argument, decides to leave the conversation. The family castigates Leela for this and Leela responds that there is a time for marriage and if it passes away, then Samar will end up like Jignesh.

Kavya gets a message and tells everyone that it’s good news. She has received a job opportunity with a small start-up company as their sales and marketing head. Vanraj congratulates her and advises that small companies are great opportunities for career growth and development.

In the upcoming episode, Barkha and Ankush are seen on their knees begging for forgiveness from Anupamaa. Anuj will also tell them to visit the Shahs and ask for their forgiveness as well. Vanraj refuses to accept their apology. Anuj realises that his right hand may be paralyzed forever. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more updates.

