Anupamaa written update August 15: Barkha plans to take over Anuj’s business as his health worsens

Another twist comes in Anupamaa and Anuj’s story when Barkha comes in and decides to take advantage of this opportunity. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will continue his struggle with life and death while Anupamaa struggles to keep his family and business together. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read: Anupamaa written update August 13: Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he pushed Anuj off the cliff

Anuj’s surgery ends successfully

Anuj is in the operation theater as the doctors are trying to keep him out of danger. Anupamaa stands outside praying and keeping herself strong to bear the consequences. She reminisces about her time with Anuj and starts hallucinating him. As Anuj gives her the strength to deal with these challenges, she asks Anuj to promise that he will fight through this and come back to her.

As she gets out of her daydreaming, doctors begin operating on Anuj. Now it's just a matter of waiting to see what happens with Anuj.

Meanwhile, Leela comes to Anupamaa, not to taunt her, but to beg her for Vanraj's safety. She tells her that she might be blind towards her son, but not so much that she will not even care about someone else's life. Anupamaa requests her to calm down. Leela continues to cry and emotionally blackmails Anupamaa to not file a complaint against Vanraj. Anupamaa comforts her when Barkha storms in. She exclaims on the quality of doctors at the middle-class hospital. Anupamaa asks her to have faith as the doctors are doing their best.

Barkha’s evil plot

Anupamaa and little Anu pray for Anuj’s life. Shahs and Kapadia's wait outside the operation theater for any news of Anuj’s health. Doctors come out and inform them Anuj’s surgery has ended successfully. He is out of danger but he might still not gain consciousness. Doctors add that he might get into a coma and they are still keeping him under observation. Anupamaa breaks down in shock. Leela, Kavya, and Hasmukh pray for Anuj. Little Anu also calls and in an emotional sequence, she asks Anupamaa to put on a bracelet on Anuj for good luck.

While Anuj struggles with life and death, Barkha doesn’t wait for a second to take advantage of this opportunity. She tells Ankush that if Anuj takes about a year to recover, they can take over his business. GK gets suspicious but Barkha makes sure that she instantly starts undermining him and takes away the respect Anuj has given her. Is Barkha going to steal Anuj’s empire from him? Will Anupamaa be able to stop her in Anuj’s absence? So many questions to answer but for now, the biggest question is still the same– did Vanraj push Anuj off the cliff?

Kavya comes to Anupamaa to ask her the truth. Anupamaa denies and doesn’t reveal what Vanraj has told her. Kavya still feels doubtful and realizes that there is definitely some huge secret behind Vanraj and Anuj’s accident.

The upcoming episodes are going to be much more challenging for Anupamaa. Barkha would blame Vanraj for the accident and decide to file a complaint. When Anupamaa stops her, Barkha accuses her and doubts her character. Keep watching this space for more written updates on your favorite show, Anupamaa.

