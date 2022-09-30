Anupamaa written update Sept 30: Kinjal asks Toshu to shut up as he tries to hug her; says they are 'perfect couple'

In this episode of Anupamaa, Paritosh thanks Vanraj and Leela for their efforts in bringing Kinjal and Pari back to the Shah mansion. Rakhi expresses her frustration towards Paritosh and the Shah family and decides that Kinjal and Pari should leave with her. Anuj and Anupamaa reminisce over their courtship period and Anuj is incredibly proud of Anupamaa’s progress. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Kinjal goes back home with Vanraj, leaves Anupamaa worried

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi insists on Kinjal and Pari leaving the Shah house, to the dismay of the members, and Paritosh attempts to hug Kinjal only to be pushed away and told to shut up. Keep reading this article to know more.

Rakhi confronts the family and informs them that she is planning to take Pari and Kinjal to her house. Paritosh, cradling his baby, tells Vanraj and Leela that he is immensely thankful for their effort in bringing back Pari and Kinjal to the Shah family. Vanraj comments that they brought Kinjal and Pari back for the family and not for him, as they have not forgiven him yet for his actions. Leela mentions that it takes years to build a choice and seconds to break it and that he should win her trust in a noble manner. Vanraj also tells Toshu that not everybody gets a second chance and notes that he is able to convince Kinjal to stay with him as she hasn't decided yet what she should do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakhi at that point enters the room, making an outright statement that Pari and Kinjal will be with her family at their grandmother’s place. Vanraj tries to question and understand Rakhi’s motivations but is rebuffed by Rakhi for even suggesting it. Anuj and Anupamaa discuss matters related to Kinjal, but also rekindle their love in his office.

Anupamaa suggests Anuj that they offer the Diwali bonus to their staff a week before to allow them to prepare for the festival happily. She also apologises to him that she was unable to prepare festival sweets for the celebration as she was busy at work, and asks Anuj if it is alright if she buys them from outside. Anuj instead suggests to Anupama to focus on her dance academy and allow him to handle the business and little Anu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anuj reminisces about the time when Anupamaa on her first day couldn't handle her laptop but is now handling the entire business. He then proceeds to recite a shayari for Anupamaa describing his love for her. Rakhi brings a green tea for Kinjal and warns her that the more time she takes to make her decision, the more difficult it will be. Kinjal removes a photo from a shelf and is reminded of her bitter memories. Toshu then tries to hug her while saying that they are perfect as a couple and parents. Kinjal pushes him away and warns him to shut his mouth.

In the next episode, Toshu threatens Anupama that since she burnt his house down, he should burn her house down as well. Anupama warns Toshu not to cross his lines or else she will forget he is her son. Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.