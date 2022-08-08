Anupamaa written update Aug 8: Vanraj plans dangerous revenge on Anuj; asks him to meet him alone

Anuj and Anupamaa have been surrounded by poisonous family members on both sides. Jealousy, anger, greed, and troubles are always around the corner for Anuj and Anupamaa. However, this time all lines will be crossed as Vanraj decides to take his revenge on Anuj by taking the most outrageous step. Read this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Shah family decides to visit Anupamaa against Vanraj's wishes

Anupamaa and Anuj take important decisions

After seeing Vanraj constantly insulting Anupamaa and Barkha playing her games to get her way, Anuj decides to take some important decisions to protect his family and their interests. He shares his decisions with Anupamaa and after some consideration, she agrees with him. They also organise a pooja for the welfare of their kids the following day and invite everyone to it. Anuj is determined to give a piece of important news to everyone after the religious ceremonies get over.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh gives Vanraj a sincere and unapologetic telling off for his irresponsible and vicious behavior. He shows Vanraj the mirror to make him realise his shortcomings. He also announces that he and the rest of the family will accept Anupamaa’s invitation despite his disapproval. Leela comforts Vanraj but Kavya fears that her husband might do something dangerous to hurt Anuj. Keep reading this article to know more.

Vanraj messages Anuj

Anuj and Anupamaa have a heart-to-heart conversation over their future decisions. Before the night ends, Anuj gets a troubling message from Vanraj that causes him more tension. Vanraj asks Anuj to make sure he meets him the following day after the ceremony for a serious conversation. Anuj hides the chat from Anupamaa to not cause her more worries.

Meanwhile, Kavya notices Vanraj’s anger and fears that he might take some severe steps to harm Anuj and Anupamaa. Hasmukh expresses his disgrace in the fact that their son is bothered by someone else’s happiness. Leela defends Vanraj but she is also worried about his anger.

Anuj leaves for the rituals with Anupamaa, GK, and little Anu. Anupamaa keeps on sensing some bad omens as if something terrible to about to happen. What can possibly happen during a religious ceremony that will change Anupamaa’s life forever? Is Vanraj going to do something horrible to hurt Anuj or has destiny made some other plans?

Read the upcoming written update on HT highlights to know the answers to all these questions and find out why Vanraj wants to meet Anuj. Also, find out what happens when Anuj and Vanraj’s car meets a dreadful end creating havoc in Anupamaa’s life. Keep reading for more updates.

