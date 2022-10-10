Anupamaa written update October 10: Anupamaa breaks down, Anuj comforts her

The latest episode of Anupamaa is a heavy dose of drama and tension. Anupamaa finally returns home after the fiasco at Shahs’ house. Anuj requests her to vent out her frustrations and so she does. Later he comes to her rescue and comforts her from breaking down. Keep reading this article for more updates from the latest episode. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Kinjal gives Paritosh second chance to be a good father to Pari

Anupamaa confronts Vanraj

In the previous episode, Toshu finally brought Pari back home with Vanraj and Anupamaa. He asked for Kinjal’s forgiveness and a second chance to prove himself as a father. Kinjal finally gives him a second chance but only to be Pari’s father and not her husband. Anupamaa feels defeated after this whole exchange. Vanraj comes to comfort her but she realizes that he is only happy for Toshu and not worried for Kinjal. She warns him to not force Kinjal to accept Toshu as her husband again. Later, she returns home and finds a heartfelt message by Anuj and a suggestion to vent out her frustrations. She takes his advice and breaks down thinking of all her sorrows. Anuj comes and comforts her as she passes out tiredly.

Back at the Shahs’ house, Samar and Pakhi have a conversation with Toshu and express their concerns regarding his behavior. Toshu also feels apologetic and accepts his mistakes. He tells them that he is determined to be a responsible father and win everyone’s trust back. Vanraj also worries about Kinjal and Pari, Kavya comforts him. Keep reading this article to find out how the Shah and Kapadia family will move over this drama and celebrate Dussehra together.

Dussehra festivities begin at the Shah and Kapadia households

Leela and Hasmukh prepare for Dussehra festivities. Leela is still panicking about Kinjal’s decision to divorce Toshu. She decides to get Samar married soon to bring the family together once again. Anupamaa overhears this conversation and reminds Leela that she is still Samar’s mother and she should keep her informed before taking any decision about Samar’s life. Later, Anupamaa confronts Toshu and asks him to go for a wellness center to treat his anger issues. Toshu accepts her advice and decides to go for therapy after the puja. He indeed keeps his promise and leaves for the center. Before leaving, he apologizes to Kinjal once again. He also takes the blessing of the elders and expresses his determination to change himself for good. Vanraj also advises him to always keep the welfare of his daughter in mind and asks to come back as a better and a more responsible father.

In the upcoming episodes, another struggle begins for Anupamaa as Pakhi rebels about her relationship with Adhik. Leela blames Anupamaa for Pakhi’s actions while Pakhi refuses to listen to anyone. Keep watching this space for more updates.

