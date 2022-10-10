Anupamaa written update October 9: Kinjal gives Paritosh second chance to be a good father to Pari

In this episode of Anupamaa, Paritosh suffers an emotional breakdown in front of the Kapadia family after kidnapping Pari. Kinjal contemplates calling the police against Toshu for his actions and Anupamaa and Vanraj are tired of Toshu’s antics. Paritosh makes one final plea to the family for a second chance to take care of his daughter and be a father. Kinjal has to now decide on whether she wishes to give Toshu a second chance. Keep reading this article to know more. Also read: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa does Garba dance in Navratri, to Neha Kakkar song. Watch

Paritosh suffers an emotional breakdown

After kidnapping Pari and creating multiple scenes instead of accepting his mistakes, Toshu is finally willing to apologize to everyone for his horrible behavior. However, Rakhi is not ready to forgive him. She is adamant on calling police on him despite Leela’s protest. Dolly also supports Rakhi but Vanraj comes in between. Toshu also angrily remarks that he should go to the police, to which Anupamaa reprimands him once again and makes him realize his mistake.

Finally, Toshu breaks down and expresses his regret for failing Pari as a father. He starts asking for forgiveness from everyone. He even asks the Shah family to hit him. Seeing his drama once again, Anupamaa and Hasmukh express their disgust over his actions.

Leela continues to defend him. He seems to be apologetic but his behavior still shows traces of an irresponsible and irrevocable man. Keep reading this article to find out what changes Kinjal’s mind that she ends up giving Toshu a second chance as a father.

Kinjal grants Toshu a second chance

After being disapproved once again for his undignified way of asking forgiveness, Toshu finally comes back to his senses. He admits all his mistakes and faults. He also argues that for the mistake that he made as a husband, his daughter shouldn’t be punished and kept away from his father. He apologizes to Kinjal and Anupamaa. He then turns to Anupamaa to express his love for Pari and how much he wants to be a great father to her.

Anupamaa leaves the decision on Kinjal as Toshu has betrayed her the most. Kinjal finally decides to give Toshu another chance as a father but she strictly asks him to not make another mistake once again. She also asks Toshu to not confront her in any which way, otherwise she will revoke all his rights as a husband and as a father. Toshu accepts all conditions and thanks Kinjal for the chance. Vanraj, Anupamaa, and Hasmukh then make Toshu realize the importance of this second chance and how he can use it to win everyone’s trust back.

In the upcoming episodes, one struggle ends but a new and more difficult one begins for Anupamaa. This time, it will be Pakhi whose actions cause Anupamaa more distress and trouble in the future. Stay tuned to HT highlights to know more.

