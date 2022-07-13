Anupamaa written update July 13: Anuj and Anupamaa get ready to bring Anu home from Mumbai

As Adhik and Pakhi’s relationship gets serious, Barkha becomes worried about the consequences. Adhik will confess to her about his plan, but Sarah won't let them play with Pakhi’s feelings so easily. Meanwhile, Anuj and Anupamaa prepare to bring their daughter, Anu, home. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 12)

Sarah overhears Adhik’s plan

Barkha is getting worried about Adhik and Pakhi’s relationship. Adhik comes and tells her about the day’s incidents and confesses to her that he wants to marry Pakhi. Barkha is shocked to know of his intentions. He tells her that he wants to marry Pakhi so Barkha can control Anupamaa and Anuj. Sarah overhears their plan. Will she tell Anupamaa the truth? What will happen to the Kapadia family when Anuj and Anupamaa find out about Adhik’s true intentions?

Sarah intends to tell Anuj and Anupamaa the truth, but Adhik attempts to convince her that he really loves Pakhi. She doesn’t listen so Adhik dares her to prove that he is lying. She leaves determined to reveal their secrets. Barkha tries to make her understand her perspective. When Anuj and Anupamaa arrive, they notice Sarah fighting with Barkha. Barkha makes an excuse and Sarah leaves angrily.

Anupamaa tells everyone about the surprise

Ankush and Barkha inquire if everything is alright with Anuj and Anupamaa. Anupamaa tells them about the glass slab falling on Anuj. They get worried for Anuj but figure everything is fine with him. Anuj and Anupamaa then tell everyone that they have a surprise for all of them and that Anuj has to leave for Mumbai the following day for that. Barkha gets anxious thinking of the surprise.

On the other hand, Kinjal feels sick and anxious and calls Anupamaa who immediately comes to comfort her. Leela gets worried and wants to take Kinjal to the hospital. Kinjal tells everyone that she is alright, just anxious due to her last month of pregnancy. Anupamaa tells her that she will always be there to help her when the baby comes. Vanraj also joins Anupamaa and tells Kinjal they will all be there for her.

Anupamaa leaves, telling everyone that a new member is joining the Kapadia family soon. Leela and Vanraj wonder who this new member can be. At the Kapadia house, Anuj prepares to bring Anu home. Anuj wonders if he is putting unnecessary responsibilities on Anupamaa again. She tells him how excited she is to be a mother again. What would be more exciting is to see how the rest of their family members react to this new and special member in their lives. Especially Barkha who is already worried about Anupamaa’s kids.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Anuj and Anupamaa surprising everyone with the new member. They will finally introduce the family to Anu, but it remains to be seen if Anu will be welcomed in her foster home or will it create new issues for Anupamaa?

