Anupamaa written update July 12: Anuj and Anupamaa get good news from Mumbai orphanage

In this episode of Anupamaa, happiness will return to Anupamaa and Anuj's lives as they both receive good news from the orphanage in Mumbai. Vanraj will also attempt to mend his mistakes.

Anuj gets hurt

While Anuj and Anupamaa continue discussing their issues, a glass slab falls on Anuj leaving glass splinters piercing his back. Anupamaa gets anxious and helps him out. Fortunately, Anuj is not badly hurt and the minor injuries are immediately taken care of. Anuj discusses with Anupamaa the other issue at hand. He asks if they should confront Ankush but Anupamaa suggests otherwise. They decide to handle the matter with care and patience.

Anuj and Anupamaa get good news

Later, Anuj receives a call from the orphanage in Mumbai. They get the good news that all formalities regarding Anu’s adoption are over and they can take her in as foster parents. They realise that they can still not be her official parents until they complete at least 2 years of their marriage. Anu’s arrival is going to bring happiness to Anuj and Anupamaa’s life once again, but it remains to be seen how their family members will react to this huge change.

Vanraj realises his mistake

Vanraj is still furious at Pakhi and Adhik, but Kavya calms him down. She makes him understand how his anger is only going to distance him from his kids who might end up deciding to live with Anupamaa. He understands his mistake and talks with Pakhi calmly. He allows Pakhi to meet with Adhik but requests her to share everything with him and Anupamaa.

He also decides not to send Pakhi away from them. Later, he notices Kavya helping Kinjal as well when her pregnancy issues pop up. He thanks Kavya for taking care of his family. He also shares his worries regarding Adhik’s intentions for Pakhi. He tells her about his confrontations with Ankush at the house warming party.

In the upcoming episode, Sarah will overhear Adhik sharing his true intentions for Pakhi with Barkha. She will decide to tell the truth to Anuj and Anupamaa, but Barkha and Adhik will not let that happen so easily.

