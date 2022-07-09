Anupamaa written update July 9: Vanraj takes Pakhi home and forbids her from going to college, Anupamaa protests

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, she confronts Adhik and Pakhi. Vanraj decides to stop Pakhi from leaving the house making Anupamaa protest. He also gets angry at Anupamaa. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 8)

Anupamaa talks with Adhik and Pakhi

In the previous episode, Anupamaa saw Pakhi missing college to go out on a date with Adhik. Instead of being angry, she sits down for coffee with them and talks with them casually. She explains to them how them breaking her trust is going to affect her future decisions regarding them. She also said that they will be responsible for it. Adhik tries to lie to her again regarding this being their first and last date as he wanted to talk with Pakhi and ask her to focus on her studies. Anupamaa doesn’t fall for his fake attempts this time.

Meanwhile, Sara discusses Adhik’s past with Barkha and expresses her worries regarding his seriousness towards Pakhi. Barkha tries to convince her that Adhik has changed and is making amendments to his casual attitude towards relationships. Sara doesn’t pay heed to her and confronts that she knows all about their tactics. As a matter of fact, she warns her that if she ever finds out Adhik is using Pakhi for their benefit, she is going to tell Anuj and Anupamaa everything.

Vanraj takes Pakhi

While Anupamaa attempts to handle the situation calmly and cautiously, Vanraj notices that Pakhi has left her ID card in the car and returns to give it back to her. He soon finds out about Pakhi’s date and reaches the coffee house. As expected, he snaps at Anupamaa for pushing his own daughter towards Adhik. Anupamaa requests him to not make a scene at the cafe and they all leave for the Shah's residence.

At the Shah residence, Vanraj shows his anger and forbids Pakhi from going to college. Anupamaa protests his decision, but instead, he starts getting mad at her for not slapping Adhik at the cafe itself. She tries to bring their attention towards Pakhi as they can talk to her at the moment and not Adhik. Kavya sides with Anupamaa giving Vanraj another chance to taunt and disregard their opinion.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Anuj getting suspicious of Adhik and Barkha regarding their intentions with the Kapadia empire. He makes Anupamaa promise that she will not give away the signing authority to anyone else in the family, no matter what. In the next episode, Anuj probably gets badly injured in an accident. Keep reading this space for more updates.

