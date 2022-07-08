Anupamaa written update July 8: Vanraj is furious after Anupamaa catches Adhik, Pakhi together

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to be a blow to Anupamaa’s trust on Pakhi and Adhik. Adhik will also reveal his plan to Barkha, but the question is if Barkha will join Adhik in his plan of using Pakhi to get their interests achieved. Read this article for more updates. Also Read: Anupamaa written update July 7: Anupamaa questions Adhik about his relationship with Pakhi

Anuj comforts Anupamaa

Anupamaa is still panicking about the events at the baby shower. She is still worried about Vanraj’s reaction and its impact on Pakhi and her relationships. Anuj, like a loving husband, wants to comfort his wife. So he pampers her, appreciates her efforts in handling the situation, and talks with Kinjal to make sure everything is alright at the Shah house. He even dances for Anupamaa to entertain her and distract her from all her worries.

Meanwhile, Barkha gets worried about her future in the Shah residence as she notices Adhik getting close to Anupamaa and her family. The following day while Anupamaa packs lunch for Anuj and Ankush, Barkha expresses her wish to start a boutique. Anupamaa asks her to prepare a proposal so she can take a look and think about investing. Barkha feels embarrassed and insulted that she has to beg for money from Anupamaa. Adhik also feels disgusted at the idea so he confesses to Barkha his plans regarding Pakhi. He tells her that he is just using Pakhi to get into the good books of Anuj and Anupamaa; so he can get Ankush and Barkha their rights in the property. Anupamaa passes them while Barkha discusses Adhik's plan but does she listen to their plan? Unfortunately, no. So the question now is, how will she protect Pakhi from being used by Adhik and Barkha? Continue reading to find out.

Anupama catches Adhik and Pakhi

Back in the Shah residence, tension is still high as Vanraj is still furious over the night’s events. He has decided to keep a strict eye on Pakhi and her moves. Even Leela is now sleeping with her to make sure she doesn’t talk to anyone at night. This is why when Leela catches her in the bathroom for too long, she gets suspicious. Turns out, her doubts are actually true. Pakhi is talking with Adhik who is asking her to follow her heart despite what Anupamaa asked him to tell Pakhi. Pakhi does the same. The very next day, after Vanraj drops her to college, she leaves with Adhik in his car. They both go out on a date.

When Anupamaa’s car breaks down, she notices Adhik and Pakhi together getting close and Anuj trying to pretend that he is interested in Pakhi. She is taken back by their actions. She keeps her calm and enters the cafe, confronting Adhik and Pakhi. What will happen next is going to be even more devastating for Pakhi than the baby shower.

In the next episode, we will see Anupamaa telling Adhik and Pakhi how disappointed she is with them. Vanraj will also come at the same time and will again create a scene getting furious at Anupamaa. Keep watching this space to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail