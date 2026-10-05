Robert De Niro and partner Tiffany host Anupam Kher for lunch in the US, gift him a cap: ‘Fortunate to call you my friend’

Anupam posted pictures and videos of his meet-up with Robert on his social media. A video shows the Hollywood star gifting him a cap. “MEETING MR. ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and world’s FINEST actor, Mr. Robert De Niro? Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with me play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane!” wrote Anupam in the caption.

Hollywood star Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen hosted actor Anupam Kher for lunch during his recent trip to the US. The Bollywood actor posted pictures and videos of their meeting, revealing that de Niro even gifted him a cap. Calling him his ‘dearest friend,’ Anupam revealed all about their meet-up.

He also revealed to have spent time with Robert at his home, adding, “Thank you, dearest Mr. De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend! I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend.”

Anupam ended his note by sending love to Robert, Tiffany and their family, “My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly- THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me! #RobertDeNiro #Legend #Friendship.”

Fans were thrilled to see Robert and Anupam meet again. “Your so lucky! Robert De Niro is a legend and so are you!” read one comment. “Anupam ji is flexing his reach now, btw his performance in Silver linings playbook was on par with DeNiro's antics, hope he gets a few more meaty projects to show his mettle because he does have a global appeal,” read another. Numerous fans even left comments such as, “For us, it’s two legends meeting each other!” and “You’re so lucky! Robert De Niro is a legend and so are you!”