Anupamaa written update June 1: Anuj and Anupamaa take little Anu for a day out at the beach

Anupamaa and Anuj are at the orphanage and revisiting Anuj’s childhood memories. They meet a special girl at the orphanage. Turns out, her name is also Anu and she also loves to dance. Anuj and Anupamaa immediately feel a connection with the girl. Keep reading this article to find out all the fun and drama from the latest episode of Anupamaa. Also Read: Anupamaa written update May 31: Anupamaa and Anuj meet someone special in Mumbai's orphanage

Anu’s day-out

While Anuj and Anupamaa enjoy Anu’s dance and her company, Anu expresses her wish to go out and see the beach. Anuj and Anupamaa also talk about her dreams, her values, and her beliefs. They are mesmerized by her maturity and her innocence. They plan to take her out to the beach, but before they can do so, they need the permission of Anuj’s friend.

When they meet Anuj’s friend, they talk about the issues faced by the orphanage kids. Anuj also discusses his own struggle as an orphan. Anuj’s friend tells them about Anu and her story. He tells him how someone leaves a kid outside the orphanage every month and Anu was also one such kid. Anu, however, he states, is different from everyone. He tells about her dream of becoming an officer. Anupamaa expresses her desire to fulfill her one dream. They ask for his permission to take her out and are happily granted so. They also donate a big sum to the orphanage for the kids’ future.

Anu gets ready for her outing. Anuj thanks Anupamaa for understanding him so well and coming to the orphanage with him. They both are elated to spend more time with Anu. We will surely see this connection between Anuj and Anupamaa, and Anu getting stronger. More twists and turns are yet to come.

Kinjal’s baby is in danger

Kinjal and Toshu are spending quality time together with their unborn child. They talk about their future after the baby. Kinjal is dancing in happiness and unfortunately falls on the bed. Toshu rushes to help her. Kinjal is extremely worried about her baby. Ultimately, we find that both the baby and Kinjal are safe.

Back in Mumbai, Anu, Anupamaa, and Anuj go to the beach. All three of them play around, while Anu and Anupamaa team up against Anuj. After the beach, they go out to eat and now it’s time for Anu to go back. However, it doesn’t look like Anuj and Anupamaa will let go of her so easily. We will see how this little Anu will change the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj in the upcoming episodes.

In the next episode, Anupamaa will meet Anuj’s long-forgotten relatives. Her real struggle in married life will start as she will have to match the status of her rich in-laws, the Kapadias. Keep watching this space for all the updates.

