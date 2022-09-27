Anupamaa written update September 27: Toshu threatens to kill himself; Anupamaa dares him to do so

In this episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will get into an angry mood for the first time as the Shah family continues to create problems in his life, and that too, after coming to his own house. Toshu threatens to kill himself in front of Kinjal and Pari but Anupamaa shows him the reality. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Leela tells Kinjal she'll fail as a single mother

Paritosh tries to kill himself

In the previous episode, we saw tension rising in the Shah and Kapadia household as Toshu went missing after expressing his suicidal thoughts to Samar and Vanraj. Later, we see him coming in drunk at the Kapadia house and trying to meet Pari without Kinjal’s consent. When Kinjal refuses to go with him, he takes on a knife and threatens to kill himself. Right at this moment, Anupamaa arrives and exposes Toshu’s fake threats.

She asks him to kill himself but he stops as the threat was never real but just a gimmick to get Kinjal to listen to him. Anupamaa shows him his reality, but when he starts disrespecting Anupamaa, Anuj comes between them. He forces him to sit in one place and calls Vanraj to pick Toshu up from his house. Keep reading to find out how this drama affects Anupamaa’s relationship with Anuj.

Vanraj is ashamed of Toshu

Vanraj arrives at the Kapadia mansion and is shocked to see Toshu completely drunk and out of control. He forcefully takes Toshu away and brings him back home. Back at home, the rest of the Shah family is completely taken aback by Toshu’s behavior. Vanraj expresses to Hasmukh how embarrassed he is of Toshu’s actions at Anupamaa place. He apologises to Hasmukh for his own misbehavior in the past.

Back at the Kapadia mansion, we would have assumed that tension would have left with Toshu but it’s just the beginning of another struggle in Anupamaa’s life. Anuj ignores Anupamaa’s apology and leaves her alone in the living room. Barkha, Ankush, and Adhik who witness the entire sequence are shocked to see Anuj so upset with Anupamaa for the first time. They feel their differences would grow over time as the Shah family will create more issues in Anupamaa’s life.

However, their hopes meet their ends pretty soon when Anuj gains his calm back and comforts Anupamaa after all the drama created by Toshu. In the upcoming episode, more problems because of Toshu’s urge to take revenge on Anupamaa. He is planning to do something extremely horrendous to hurt his mother and her family, but will he succeed in his evil plan? Or will Anupamaa, once again, be successful in winning against all odds? Keep reading more written updates on HT highlights to find out.

