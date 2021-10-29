Anusha Dandekar says 'grow up, man up, it is high time'. Is her comment aimed at Karan Kundrra?

Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar on Friday spoke about truth and lies, taking, what appeared to be an indirect jibe at her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. He recently discussed their break up on Bigg Boss 15. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anusha shared a long post in which she wrote about 'the whole truth' that 'he and all his people' also know but which only she has spoken about.

Anusha Dandekar re-shared a post by singer Britney Spears that had a picture of actor Morgan Freeman. The words written on it read, "Funny thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker but your ability to see through people's b******* gets much better."

She wrote alongside the post, "I'm feeling this after seeing that! I literally want to say so much, show so much... But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"

She continued, "Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... And I can rest easy with that."

"On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored. Grow up! Man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, kind people! The end... Enough... X," she concluded.

Recently, Karan had told Shamita Shetty, “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me."

Anusha and Karan were in a relationship for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020.