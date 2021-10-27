Anusha Dandekar says she is entering Bigg Boss 15 house, but there's a twist: 'They are paying me so much money'

Television personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar has taken a sarcastic dig at the rumours of her entering Bigg Boss 15. Taking to Instagram, Anusha shared a video of herself in which she used a filter.

In the clip, Anusha Dandekar wore a white bathrobe as she played with her hair. She laughed as the video ended. Lizzo's Rumors played in the background of the video.

She captioned it, "All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining."

Anusha also added, "I'm a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay! “Everything you need to know!”."

Last week, in an Instagram post, Anusha had said that she will not be a part of the reality show. A part of her caption read, "And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness."

Recently, Anusha's former boyfriend Karan Kundrra, who is now a Bigg Boss 15 contestant, spoke with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash and chalked out similarities between Anusha and Shamita Shetty. Karan said, “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are very similar).”

Anusha was in a relationship with Karan for three-and-a-half years. They broke up in 2020. They had also worked together on the reality show MTV Love School (2016-2019).