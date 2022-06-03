Anusha Dandekar shares pic with 'little girl I can call my own'; says she is her godmother after fans congratulate her

TV personality and VJ Anusha Dandekar took everyone by surprise when shared a bunch of pictures featuring a baby girl. She introduced the little one as Sahara in the post and wrote, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own…Introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life.” She further called herself ‘Mummy’ and added, “Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always. I love you baby girl, your Mummy.” (Also read: Anusha Dandekar responds as fan asks her 'have you been dating anyone?')

In the first picture, Anusha is seen looking at the baby girl as she held her closely. The next pictures feature the little feet and hands of Sahara as Anusha plays with her. Anusha also planted kisses on the baby as both clicked selfies.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, a fan wrote, “Welcome to motherhood.” While one asked, “has she adopted her?”, another one added, “Did you adopt this beautiful baby?” Congratulatory messages also poured in for Anusha. Karishma Tanna wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations darling.” “Wow! Nush Congratulations mummy,” added Kubbra Sait. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped several heart emojis. Shibani Dandekar commented, “Stop stealing peoples children and taking pictures… She cut tho much love to the little one.”

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor in MTV’s House of Style and hosted several shows. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Mumbai Matinee. She also starred in 2005 film Viruddh, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore and John Abraham. She was last seen in a dance number in Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She also hosted MTV’s Supermodel of the Year last year.

