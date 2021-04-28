Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anushka Sen confirms she will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'This is the only TV show that I love watching'
tv

Anushka Sen confirms she will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'This is the only TV show that I love watching'

Confirming that she will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, TV actor Anushka Sen revealed that she has already begun preparations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Anushka Sen has confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Actor Anushka Sen has confirmed that she will be participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be the host of the show. Anushka has worked in popular shows such as Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani and Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

This will be Anushka's first reality show. With her confirmation, she becomes the second confirmed contestant on the show. Actor Arjun Bijlani had earlier confirmed his participation.

“Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show,” Anushka told a leading daily.

She added she has begun preparing and is exercising at home to build her stamina. “This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience,” she added.

Anushka also revealed that she will be the youngest contestant on the show this year, and will travel with her father. However, her father will not join her on the sets and will stay in the hotel, she added.

Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals how Feroz Khan signed her for her debut film over phone

A SpotboyE report earlier suggested that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and Varun Sood have also been confirmed for the show. Other names doing the rounds for potential participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal, among others.

Actor Anushka Sen has confirmed that she will be participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be the host of the show. Anushka has worked in popular shows such as Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani and Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

This will be Anushka's first reality show. With her confirmation, she becomes the second confirmed contestant on the show. Actor Arjun Bijlani had earlier confirmed his participation.

“Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show,” Anushka told a leading daily.

She added she has begun preparing and is exercising at home to build her stamina. “This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience,” she added.

Anushka also revealed that she will be the youngest contestant on the show this year, and will travel with her father. However, her father will not join her on the sets and will stay in the hotel, she added.

Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals how Feroz Khan signed her for her debut film over phone

A SpotboyE report earlier suggested that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and Varun Sood have also been confirmed for the show. Other names doing the rounds for potential participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khatron ke khiladi baal veer jhansi ki rani

Related Stories

bollywood

Prateik Babbar gets mother Smita Patil’s name inked ‘on his heart’, his half-brother Aarya Babbar showers love

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 08:17 AM IST
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals what actor told him in his final days: 'I'm going to die'

PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:31 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP