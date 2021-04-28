Anushka Sen confirms she will be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'This is the only TV show that I love watching'

Actor Anushka Sen has confirmed that she will be participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be the host of the show. Anushka has worked in popular shows such as Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani and Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

This will be Anushka's first reality show. With her confirmation, she becomes the second confirmed contestant on the show. Actor Arjun Bijlani had earlier confirmed his participation.

“Some time ago when I was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a project, I got a call. It was unexpected and I didn’t know how to react to it. When I processed it and spoke with the person in charge, I realised that it was true and I was going to be a part of the show,” Anushka told a leading daily.

She added she has begun preparing and is exercising at home to build her stamina. “This is the only TV show that I love watching. For an actor getting a show like this is a good opportunity. People will get to see a different side of me. Above all, I am going there for the experience,” she added.

Anushka also revealed that she will be the youngest contestant on the show this year, and will travel with her father. However, her father will not join her on the sets and will stay in the hotel, she added.

Also read: Celina Jaitly reveals how Feroz Khan signed her for her debut film over phone

A SpotboyE report earlier suggested that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan and Varun Sood have also been confirmed for the show. Other names doing the rounds for potential participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal, among others.