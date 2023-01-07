Arjun Bijlani on quitting smoking: It is not easy but I am trying my best

Arjun Bijlani started the new year with a resolution to quit smoking. He announced the decision with a tweet that read, “It’s been 4 days I haven’t smoked a cigarette. New Year’s resolution is working .. and honestly it feels good…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to us about the same, he says, “This year, I thought I should quit smoking. It is not easy but I am trying my best. It’s been almost a week now that I haven’t smoked. Of course, it’s with the help of patches, but it’s a good start. I wanted to stop since a long time but it’s not easy. I decided to do this for my son as I want to set a good example. I have started the year with a positive note. I am feeling fresh and good that I am doing this.”

It is not just smoking but the 40-year-old has stopped drinking as well which he explains is his annual detox. Bijlani adds, “I’m not a heavy drinker. I drink occasionally. I do this detox every year and don’t drink at all for 3-4 months as I believe that one must detox often.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Naagin 3 actor reveals he started smoking over 15 years ago and this step to quit was a big one for his health. “When I get the urge to smoke, I distract myself with other things. Even meditation has helped. Taking a clean break from smoking is the way to go as smoking does take a toll on your health. I am putting in the effort and this is just the beginning. I hope to cross the 28 day milestone as they say if you don’t smoke for 28 days at a stretch then you have quit. I’m going to definitely avoid places which might affect my resolve.”

Having been a smoker for so long, he felt that if he’s decision can inspire others, then why not. “That was the idea to put this on social media. Everyone knows it is not a good habit and if my resolve helps anyone then it would be something,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON