Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman Khan for support

Arshi Khan, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14, earlier this week revealed that she had fulfilled her lifelong dream of buying a house in Mumbai. She said that arranging for the money took a long time, but that she is financially secure now.

In an interview, she thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant support, and said that her appearance on the show empowered her to take the plunge and become a house-owner in Mumbai.

She told ETimes, "I was already in stress as I was not that strong financially. With no work I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I'm really thankful to Salman sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time.”

She continued, “Yes, financial issues are something still not sorted yet but there is no headache like how it was last year. I'm yet to pay and make a complete payment. By sometime it will also get sorted out as I have got a few projects in hand by God’s grace.”

Earlier this week, Arshi took to social media to share a video of her new place. She also owns a farmhouse and a property in her hometown.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshi said that she wants to take up acting projects now. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she said.