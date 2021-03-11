Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman Khan for support
tv

Arshi Khan reveals how she secured funds to buy her dream house, thanks Salman Khan for support

Arshi Khan has thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant source of support. She also revealed how she managed to buy her own house in Mumbai, despite being 'not that strong financially' just a year ago.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 11.

Arshi Khan, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14, earlier this week revealed that she had fulfilled her lifelong dream of buying a house in Mumbai. She said that arranging for the money took a long time, but that she is financially secure now.

In an interview, she thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for being a constant support, and said that her appearance on the show empowered her to take the plunge and become a house-owner in Mumbai.

She told ETimes, "I was already in stress as I was not that strong financially. With no work I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I'm really thankful to Salman sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time.”

She continued, “Yes, financial issues are something still not sorted yet but there is no headache like how it was last year. I'm yet to pay and make a complete payment. By sometime it will also get sorted out as I have got a few projects in hand by God’s grace.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out

Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'

Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram

Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs

Earlier this week, Arshi took to social media to share a video of her new place. She also owns a farmhouse and a property in her hometown.

Also read: Step inside Arshi Khan's new home in Mumbai, for which she gave 'special thanks' to Salman Khan

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshi said that she wants to take up acting projects now. “After Bigg Boss 11, I did not focus much on acting but only on events, for two years continuously. This time around, I will concentrate on acting, whether it is TV shows, films or something down South. I will do two or three projects, but big ones,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arshi khan salman khan bigg boss

Related Stories

tv

Step inside Arshi Khan's new home in Mumbai, for which she gave 'special thanks' to Salman Khan

UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
bollywood

Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan

UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:19 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP