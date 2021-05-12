Arti Singh's vaccine jab video gets called out for 'overacting', internet asks: 'Did it hurt when you got that tattoo?'

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and dropped pictures of herself getting vaccinated. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of photos, in which she has a scared look on her face. Social media users reacted to her expressions while taking the vaccine.

She captioned her post, "Scared of injections but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u."

Her fans reacted to the pictures in the comments section. One said, "brave girl @artisingh5" to which she replied, "nothing brave . Bilkul bhi nahi laga (Did not feel at all). . But m generally scared of injections. Hv had bad experience before."

Another fan wrote, "Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan (Didn't you feel pain while getting a tattoo... Overacting)." A third said, "arti injection lag raha tha,kutta thodi katt raha tha (You're getting an injection, not being bitten by a dog)."

A video of Arti getting the vaccine has also surfaced online, in which she is seen fidgeting in her seat as the nurse approaches her. She is also heard letting out tiny screams as she gets injected. The video ends with her asking, 'Hogaya? Itni jaldi hogaya (Done? So soon)?'.

Several users also reacted in the comments section of the video. "Tatoo mae dard hua tha Aarti? Vaccine ussey kam dard karta hai..(Did you feel pain while getting a tattoo, Arti? Getting a vaccine jab hurts less)," said one. "Publicity stunt," said another.

As India is witnessing a nationwide vaccination drive, many celebrities have been getting their vaccine shots. They have also been sharing photos of themselves on social media platforms.

Arti has worked in serials like Uttaran, Maayka, Waaris, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Udaan. She was also one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 13.