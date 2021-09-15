Aruna Irani says her family is pressuring her to 'stop working': 'They feel I have done a lot of work'

Aruna Irani has been staying away from the camera since the pandemic began. The actor has starred in numerous films and television series over the years. She recently opened up about her absence from the screen and said that given her age, she's unwilling to return to the sets. She added that her family is also pressuring her to retire.

Speaking with a leading daily, Aruna said, “It will take time for us to bounce back to normal and get back on the sets. Considering my age, I feel this is not the right time to step out and work.”

“Sometimes, I feel like I should start working again but fear for life keeps me away from taking up any new projects. I even get pressured by my family members to stop working and I completely agree with them because they care for me. They feel I have done a lot of work so far and now it's time for me to take a breather, which even I feel is right. But at times, I feel bored sitting at home,” she added.

Although she has received both the doses of coronavirus vaccines, she feels the work environment isn't fully safe for her. She also said that while she's been receiving work opportunities, she hasn't signed anything until end of this year.

Also read: Aruna Irani recalls fond memories of working with Jagdeep: He was one of the greatest comedians we had

Until August last year, the Maharashtra government had barred senior citizens from shooting for films and television. The government had permitted shoots to resume in the city after the first Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown had eased. However, they had banned actors above 65 and children below 10 from shooting.

The Bombay High Court has quashed the rule, allowing senior citizens to resume work. This allowed numerous film actors to resume work.

Meanwhile, Aruna has starred in numerous hit films and shows. These include Safar, Andaz, Caravan, Bobby, Dil to Pagal Hai, Gopi Kishan, Beta, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Doli Saja Ke and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand.