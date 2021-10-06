Arvind Trivedi, Ramayan’s Raavan, dies of heart attack, Sunil Lahiri offers condolences

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his portrayal of Raavan in Ramayan, died Tuesday night following a heart attack. He was 82.

Arvind’s Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahiri shared a picture of the late actor and wrote on Instagram early Wednesday, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De (This is a very sad news. Our dear Arvind Bhai is no longer with us. May God bring peace to his soul). I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher and gentleman.”

An ABP report said the actor was unwell and was even unable to walk. It quoted Arvind’s nephew Kaustubh Trivedi as saying, “Uncle was unwell for past few years. Things only worsened over the past three years. He had to be admitted to the hospital a few times.”

He added, “He had come back from the hospital only last month. On Tuesday night, he suffered a heart attack around 9:30. He died at his Kandivali residence in Mumbai.” He also informed that Arvind’s last rites will be performed on Wednesday, around 8 AM.

Earlier this year, a fake news item about Arvind’s death had circulated and Lahiri confirmed that he was fine. He shared a pic and wrote in May 2021, “Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, it was fake news about Arvind Trivedi ji (Raavan). I request those who are spreading such false rumours to refrain from doing so… By God’s grace, Arvind ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy.”

Ramanand Sagar wrote, directed and produced Ramayan. The show, which first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, saw a re-run on the small screen after the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced last year. The re-telecast on DD National saw many people tuning in and registered the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015.