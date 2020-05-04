Ramayan’s ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi ‘fit and fine’, says family as they disprove death hoax

tv

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, became an unlikely victim of a death hoax over the weekend. As the news spread on social media, many fans wrote on Twitter to the 82-year-old actor and his family members if there was any truth to the news.

The actor’s nephew later disproved it on Twitter. “Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks,” wrote Kaustubh Trivedi. Later, Arvind’s official handle also wrote that Lankesh “was absolutely fine”.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

प्रिय सर्वजन, लंकेश पूरी तरह ठीक हैं और सुरक्षित हैं। अनुरोध है कि फर्जी खबरें फैलाना बंद करें और कृपया उनके सकुशल होने की खबर फैलाएँ। धन्यवाद।#ArvindTrivedi — Arvind Trivedi (@Arvind_Trivedi_) May 3, 2020

The TV show got a new lease of life after its rerun on television during the lockdown. Aired again after 33 Years, Ramayan set a world record by becoming the highest viewed entertainment program globally. The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

DD National said on April 16, 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show. “Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on official Twitter handle.

“Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally,” another tweet read. The rerun also brought the actors who played the lead roles back into prominence. Recently a video of Arvind watching Ramayan went viral on the internet; he later made his debut on Twitter.