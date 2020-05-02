Deepika Chikhalia happy about Ramayan smashing viewership records: ‘Overjoyed it has overtaken Game Of Thrones’

tv

Ramanand Sagar’s epic Ramayan, a show re-telecast almost three decades later, has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world. Actor Deepika Chikhalia, who gained popularity playing Sita, is ecstatic with the love that the serial has received yet again.

She feels the magic created 30 years ago has helped make the re-run very successful. On Thursday, a tweet from the official account of channel Doordarshan read: “WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April.”

According to media reports, the show has overtaken the popular Game Of Thrones in terms of viewership. “I am really overjoyed that it has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’. I thought it was one show that everyone has viewed and when I looked into it that ‘Ramayan’ has overtaken ‘Game Of Thrones’, I was really very happy. I am really very happy about it. It is great news,” Deepika told IANS.

What, according to Deepika, is the reason behind the smashing success? “I have not analysed. I am not the sort of person who sits down and analyses. The only immediate thing I can think of is -- it has always had a story and a background. It always had a legacy and an era. When people started watching I would get messages that ‘now, we are also part of that legacy and the magic’.”

She added: “I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That’s how I see it.”

Deepika credits all the hard work of all departments for the show’s success. “I see it as a genuine labour of good work, when it comes to performances, narration, direction. As an actor, when I see my own performances, I am baffled that at the age of 18, I had so much maturity to carry forward the lines, dialogue and there was so much patience in me. I performed with my eyes. Ramanand Sagar said that I want someone who emotes with her eyes because the body language should be that of Sita.”

“Today, I see his vision. He had a vision and it’s really, really wonderful. It is a genuine piece of work in every department. They all added to the success,” she said.

Would she like to be a part of Ramayan again, if re-made? “If I am Sita I would like to,” she said.

