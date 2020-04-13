Ramayan: Raavan actor Arvind Trivedi watches Sita apaharan scene, has emotional reaction

tv

A video of actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan on the massively popular television show Ramayan, watching a recent re-run of the series during the coronavirus lockdown has been shared online. Doordarshan has been running the mythological epic, along with several other popular old shows, during the lockdown.

In the video, Arvind watches the scene in which Raavan kidnaps Sita. As she calls out to Lakshman for help, Raavan laughs maniacally and flees with her on one of his flying contraptions. At one point in the video, Arvind is seen clasping his hands together and emotionally reacting to the scene.

Earlier, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the show, shared a cast photograph on Instagram. ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, ‘Hanuman’ Dara Singh, and the actors who play Lakshman, Sumitra, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Urmila, Jamvant etc are also a part of the photo, and were joined by creator Ramanand Sagar.

Previously, a picture of Arun Govil watching a re-run of the show with his family was also shared on social media. The actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The fact that it is coming in its entirety again is making us feel wonderful. It will make viewers feel happy. People have a lot of time at hand right now, and they can use it fruitfully to watch Ramayan, which can give them new learning.”

Based on Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, the series had originally aired in 1987-88. Such was its success that both Govil and Chikhlia, along with Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman, were catapulted to idolatry status.

