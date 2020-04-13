Ramayan: ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia shares epic throwback photo of entire team, says ‘many of the cast are no more’

tv

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:48 IST

Actor Dipika Chikhlia has shared a rare photo of the entire cast and crew of television epic, Ramayan. The show’s reruns on Doordarshan have made it the most watched series in India amid the lockdown.

The photo, shared by Dipika on her Instagram page, shows her lead and supporting cast posing in lavish costumes while the directors, cameramen and others from the production team join in. ‘Ram’ Arun Govil, ‘Hanuman’ Dara Singh, and the actors who play Lakshman, Sumitra, Kaushalya, Kaikeyi, Urmila, Jamvant etc are also a part of the photo. However, at the very centre is the creator of the show, Ramanand Sagar.

“The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there .....ramayan #memorries #camera #nostalgic #1980 #shivsagar #premsagar #ramanandsagar,” she captioned her post. Dipika also got emotional about the cast member who have died in the last 30 years. “Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all,” she wrote.

Ramayan, which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. Amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand. The re-run started last month.

According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend. The Ramanand Sagar production also became the highest watched serial in the Hindi general entertainment space. The show was the highest rated in urban and megacities.

The show was a game-changer for Indian television, hooking the nation to the show. Sunday mornings were never the same for families in India after the first episode of Ramayan aired on television. The impact was such that the actors associated with the show continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Rama and Sita.

