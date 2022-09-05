Asha Negi admits being labelled someone’s girlfriend bothered her: I also have my own identity

While she is currently single, actor Asha Negi admits that once she is in a relationship, she intends to turn a new leaf, by not talking about it. Negi has been one of those few celebs who has been quite vocal about her relationship, especially the much publicised and widely reported affair with actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Their 7-year-old romance ended in 2020, however, Negi is still often prodded about her ex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With my experience, I’ve learnt that it’s very important to keep your life private as much as you can. When I was in a relationship, half the time I used to be acknowledged and called somebody’s girlfriend. That used to bother me because I think I also have my own identity. I have been here in the industry for some time now,” explains Negi who completes 12 years in the entertainment industry. Elaborating further on her chagrin, she clarifies, “It is okay. I don’t have any problem being addressed (As someone’s girlfriend). But even for work-related stories, when they (media portals) used to write it, then it used to bother me. I used to think maybe here it wasn’t necessary here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result, Negi has decided to keep her next dalliance under her hat. “That will be the main reason I want to be a little private. Otherwise, I’m not a secretive person. I’d like to maintain a bit of privacy in my life. (But) I’m a person who likes to go with the flow. When I’m in love I’m not a secretive person. I’ll try my best to keep it private but I think people will get to know (laughs).”

While the Ludo actor confesses “there is space for love” in her life, she adds, “Now is not the right time.” “I love the idea of falling in love and I love falling in love,” she ends.