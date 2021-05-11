Asha Negi pokes fun at actors ‘overacting’ in vaccination posts, asks if they take videographer along

Actor Asha Negi poked fun at celebrities ‘overacting’ in videos of them getting a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. She called it ‘annoying’ and asked if they took a videographer along with them or if the hospital provided such facilities.

In an Instagram post, Asha wrote, “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos... Yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (It is okay to create awareness but please don’t do so much overacting, it becomes very annoying)!”

“Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya (And yes, people are asking if you take a videographer along or) hospital is providing?” she wrote in her caption.

Several celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and Arti Singh have put up Instagram posts of themselves getting vaccinated.

Asha shot to the limelight with the show Pavitra Rishta. However, she went through a slump when two back-to-back shows - Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan - went off the air shortly after she came on board as a replacement for the lead actor.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she made ‘compromises’ while choosing her projects. “I picked projects which were already ongoing shows and I had to replace people in them. I feel that maybe I could have avoided that. But it’s okay, I have learned through those mistakes and it’s completely fine. I don’t regret it. Those two shows didn’t work, and that was a very low phase. It really impacted my mental health and I thought that maybe it is over for me and maybe this is it,” she said.