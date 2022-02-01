Ashneer Grover dances to Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar in hilarious Shark Tank meme as imagined by Vineeta Singh. Watch

Ashneer Grover, one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, has been making headlines for his blunt and, sometimes even harsh, comments on the show. The BharatPe founder has now shared his own meme made on his reaction to a pitcher who won a deal for her product of hand-painted denim jackets.

The video shows Ashneer reacting to a pitcher's business idea and saying, “Agar aapki jagah main is ghagre mein khada hota… (if I was standing in your place wearing the skirt…).” His co-shark Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, cuts him short, saying, "ek second, ek second, hume visualise karne do (stop for a second, let me visualise)."

And soon after, Asheer is seen taking Deepika Padukone's place in the Padmaavat song, Ghoomar, and Vineeta judging the act in place of Anupriya Goenka, who too originally featured in the song. Vineeta is seen saying at the end of the video, “Haan (yes) very nice.”

Calling it his favourite, Asheer wrote in caption, “This has to be my most favourite meme from @sharktank.india. @vineetasng imagination captured to perfection @sonytvofficial #sharktankindiamemes.”

Mocking him with a different name, Vineeta wrote in the comments section, “Ashnoor Jahan meme is my absolute favourite too!” Anupam Mittal added, “Outrageously hilarious... logon ka imagination, kamaal hai (people's imagination is amazing)."

The viewers of the show also reacted in Ashneer's style. A viewer commented, “Ek jagah itne rough, dusri jagah itna soft #YehSabDoglapanHai (So rough in one place and so soft in another. This is hypocrisy).” Another commented, “Nailed it in this meme sir.” One more viewer said, “BharatPe ki kasam paaji ye pehenke Shark Tank pe telecast ho jaao. Next Sanjay Leela ki movie me aap (I swear in the name of BharatPe that if you wear this to the show, the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is yours).”

