Ashneer Grover says he won't watch Shark Tank India 2: ‘I even unfollowed all the sharks, tumhari game hai, tum khelo’

Ashneer Grover has revealed that he had unfollowed all the sharks from Shark Tank India season 1 on social media. Amit Jain had replaced Ashneer in Shark Tank India season 2. Recently, Ashneer appeared on a podcast and opened up about his absence from the second season of the popular show, which helped make him a household name last year. The first episode of Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2, 2023 on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Channel. Also read: Ashneer Grover picks Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara as favourite films

Speaking about his absence from Shark Tank India season 2, Ashneer said that he does not even track what was happening on Shark Tank India season 2. Ashneer Grover said that he did his job well, and had great fun on the show during his stint on Shark Tank India season 1. However, after he came to know that he was not a part of season 2, he unfollowed all sharks on social media as he wanted to move on.

Ashneer said on The Ranveer Show, “Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I feel there should be separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot. The show is not a part of my life now, so why should I live in the past? When it became clear that I am not a part of season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks on social media.)"

Shark Tank India season 2 is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua. It features six sharks – Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). Ashneer did not return to the latest season. Last year, Ashneer, the co-founder and CEO of Sequoia and Ribbit-backed BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover (former head of controls at BharatPe) were ousted from the company amid lapses in corporate governance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON