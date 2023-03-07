Aubrey O'Day says she's ‘heartbroken’ after miscarriage: 'Everything happens for a reason but I'll love my lil one'

Aubrey O'Day recently revealed in an interview on Monday that she had experienced a miscarriage, leaving her ‘beyond heartbroken.’ She shared that although it was not her first pregnancy, it was the first time she felt she was in a good place, mentally and physically, to care for another life. She expressed her deep sadness at the loss, but also shared that she hasn't given up on her dream of becoming a mother in the future. She posted a heartfelt message on her social media handle, expressing her love for her ‘little one’ and stating that everything happens for a reason.(Also read: Mod Sun breaks silence on his breakup with Avril Lavigne: ‘My entire life changed completely, it feels broken')

“This isn't my first pregnancy, but it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life”, she told E News! She had experienced moments where she had blamed herself for the miscarriage, but she realized that there is more than one opportunity for her to become a mother. She expressed her belief that when the time is right, her baby will come, and it will be a grateful miracle forever.

In the wake of her devastating loss, Aubrey had a message of love and support for all the women who have suffered a miscarriage, and said, "I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other! So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."

She took to Instagram, and wrote, “I wouldn’t change anything. I think that it’s important to let things happen, and stay ‘happened’. People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together. Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one. ”

Reacting to the miscarriage post, one of her fans commented, “I just lost twins, that were my miracle babies. I love and admire your strength and never giving up. You a truly inspiring to me and millions more. My prayers are with you. Our tiny angels are together in heaven xoxo all my love.” Another fan wrote, “Did you lose your baby??? OMGGGGGAWD This message and song doesn’t feel like normal Aubrey. please confirm?? Aubrey I pray I’m wrong.” Other fan commented, “Tough thing to never get over but get though! Advice from someone with too much experience: you will get through. Sending love and light.” “So very sorry for your loss. My love and prayers are with you. The time will come, your little one will guide another one to you”, added other. Sorry, Aubrey! I understand the pain of losing an unborn child. Take care of yourself. Good vibes", wrote one.

After sharing news of her miscarriage, Aubrey O'Day has received an outpouring of support and encouragement from both her fans and celebrity friends via Instagram.

Aubrey has appeared on various reality TV shows, such as Celebrity Apprentice and Famously Single. She first gained fame as a member of the girl group Danity Kane, which formed on the MTV reality show Making the Band.