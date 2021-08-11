Avika Gor and boyfriend Milind Chandwani are in Sonamarg, celebrating two years of love. See pics

TV actor Avika Gor and her boyfriend Milind Chandwani are holidaying in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to post pictures. They also completed two years of knowing each other.

Sharing a picture, Avika Gor wrote: "2 years of knowing this human! My human! My life is filled with utmost Joy & Love because of you! @milindchandwani Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo’s favourite! (I’m still trying to make peace with that) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I’m so blessed. I promise to celebrate every moment with you!"

Milind also shared similar pictures with a note on completing two years with Avika. He commented on her post and said: "Awwww. I love you, beautiful! Thanks for making my heart full! Shiroo's love for me is beyond our relationship!"

Avika Gor, who is known for her role in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, had introduced her boyfriend to the public only in November last year. Milind runs an NGO called Camp Diaries and has participated in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes in the past.

Calling him her 'forever', she had written: “My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin ‘log kya kahenge’ waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai… isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi (But I am no longer worried about what people will say, so I wanted to share my relationship with the world)."

Avika came into limelight with her role as Anandi in the 2008 popular television serial, Balika Vadhu, which remained on air from 2008 to 2016. It was based in rural Rajasthan and was themed around the life of a child bride.