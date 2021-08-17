Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Avika Gor looks forward to making a career in Tollywood
tv

Avika Gor looks forward to making a career in Tollywood

The actor has eight Telugu films in the pipeline; says that being accepted in Tollywood has given her self-confidence and courage to launch her own production house
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Avika Gor

After a successful career in television, Avika Gor is now concentrating on carving a niche for herself in Tollywood. With eight films in the pipeline, she believes “Tollywood is full of potential” and “being able to speak in Telugu and getting to work in a different industry has given” her confidence.

The Balika Vadhu actor elaborates, “They’ve been churning out some really good content. Bollywood remaking Tollywood films is a testament to their success. That’s the reason actors get a lot of opportunities here. People have accepted me with open arms. Hence, I keep getting good quality projects. That, in turn, has given me the courage to open my own production house there.”

Unlike the popular consensus, she has never felt that working in Tollywood as a “step-down” in her career. “I was born and brought up in Mumbai and belong to a Gujarati family. Doing Telugu films was a big challenge but I chose to do them because I believed in myself,” she shares.

Ask her if she worries about being forgotten by her Hindi audience and Gor says, “I’ll always be connected to my Hindi audience because of social media. People know what I’m up to. I know that my audiences in the North love watching me in Telugu films. They give me feedbacks. Doing music videos helps in visibility.”

The 24-year-old plans to strike a balance between Bollywood and Telugu cinema and returning to TV “isn’t on the cards right now”. “I want to be a part of meaningful projects. I could’ve done a lot of Hindi films but that wouldn’t have made me happy. People have a lot of expectations from me and I don’t want to disappoint them,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP