Avika Gor looks forward to making a career in Tollywood

After a successful career in television, Avika Gor is now concentrating on carving a niche for herself in Tollywood. With eight films in the pipeline, she believes “Tollywood is full of potential” and “being able to speak in Telugu and getting to work in a different industry has given” her confidence.

The Balika Vadhu actor elaborates, “They’ve been churning out some really good content. Bollywood remaking Tollywood films is a testament to their success. That’s the reason actors get a lot of opportunities here. People have accepted me with open arms. Hence, I keep getting good quality projects. That, in turn, has given me the courage to open my own production house there.”

Unlike the popular consensus, she has never felt that working in Tollywood as a “step-down” in her career. “I was born and brought up in Mumbai and belong to a Gujarati family. Doing Telugu films was a big challenge but I chose to do them because I believed in myself,” she shares.

Ask her if she worries about being forgotten by her Hindi audience and Gor says, “I’ll always be connected to my Hindi audience because of social media. People know what I’m up to. I know that my audiences in the North love watching me in Telugu films. They give me feedbacks. Doing music videos helps in visibility.”

The 24-year-old plans to strike a balance between Bollywood and Telugu cinema and returning to TV “isn’t on the cards right now”. “I want to be a part of meaningful projects. I could’ve done a lot of Hindi films but that wouldn’t have made me happy. People have a lot of expectations from me and I don’t want to disappoint them,” she ends.