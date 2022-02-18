Balika Vadhu 2 producer on show going off-air: ‘Things happened very fast after we changed storyline'

The second season of Balika Vadhu is set to go off-air later this month, the show's producer has confirmed in an interview. Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa, however, refuted rumours that the show did not work because of the new set of actors.

Balika Vadhu 2 was launched in 2021. Directed by Pradeep Yadhav, the show was a reboot of the widely popular Balika Vadhu, which started in 2008. Starring Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai, the new show will go off-air next week. Sunjoy has said that the audience has changed over time, ever since the first season had its successful run on TV. He also said that he was looking forward to Balika Vadhu 2's run on an “alternative platform”.

He told Times of India, “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors' performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can't be crying over something that hasn't worked."

Refusing to blame the actors or Shivangi's entry on the show, he added, "Also, when the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi's entry into it. We are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform. I don't feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script.”

Balika Vadhu first began airing in 2008 and revolved around the story of child marriage and how a girl turned around her fate despite having been married into a traditional family at a young age. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and Pradeep Yadav, the show was divided into two parts Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu – Lamhe Pyaar Ke. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee played the child versions of the lead characters. Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla played the grown up versions of the lead roles. Balika Vadhu had a successful run for 8 years.

