Balika Vadhu 2’s Shivangi Joshi opens up on her equation with Mohsin Khan, admits “it’s difficult” for her to move on

Actor Shivangi Joshi might be up to her ears shooting for her current daily soap, Balika Vadhu 2, however, she says she has still not moved on from her previous character, Naira. “I don’t want to move on, it is close to my heart and always be,” says Joshi, who acted in her previous hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain for five years.

Joshi reveals that she is still in touch with all the cast members of her previous show. “I’m still in touch with the team. They are like my family.” Probe if she is in touch with her previous co-star Mohsin Khan and she says, “Yeah, of course. I’m in touch with everyone, it’s just time kam milta hai, so we don’t talk much.”

Although Khan and Joshi were rumoured to be exes, the equation between the two has always been a topic of contention. Ask her about the equation between the two, Joshi at first asks to skip the question, politely, but then says, “It’s good and it has always been good.”

Talking about moving on, when asked if it is difficult for her to move on from relationships generally, the actor takes a pause and replies, “It depends.” Joshi adds, “I’m a sensitive person and over-emotional. (So) It’s difficult. It hurts when your relationship or friendship doesn’t work out.” She shares an anecdote of how terrible she felt when she broke her “favorite vase” at her place. “It is difficult (for me) to move on,” she says.

Although a self-claimed emotional person, Joshi has no qualms about admitting it. “Being emotional is fine but I get overly emotional and start crying. It troubles me often. So I just want to stay just emotional,” Joshi signs off.