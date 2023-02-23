Barkha Sengupta falls in love? Something is brewing between her and Ashish Sharma? (Exclusive)

If rumours are true, actor Barkha Sengupta is in love again. The 43-year-old actor is apparently seeing actor-producer Ashish Sharma.

“The two started dating [sometime] last year. Barkha is an extremely private person and doesn’t like talking about her personal life. She wants to stay away from any kind of publicity, especially around her relationships. However, the two never shy away from going out together in public. They have been friends first and then love kicked in,” a source shares.

On Monday, at Sharma’s birthday party at his house, Sengupta was present along with his friends. The rumoured couple also danced and partied together.

When we reached out to Sengupta, she maintained a no-comment stance. Meanwhile, Sharma chose not to comment despite repeated attempts.

Sengupta, née Bisht, mother to an 11-year-old daughter, is separated from her former husband, actor Indraneil Sengupta. In an interview to OTTPlay in July 2022, the actor had said, “Honestly, I use my husband’s surname because we are still married on paper. I will continue to use Sengupta as long as we stay married. If and when we part ways officially, I shall change my surname.”