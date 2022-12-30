Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan scolds Shalin Bhanot for his awful remark 'do takke ki aurat' to Archana Gautam. Watch

Host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot for his comments on Archana Gautam in the latest episode. Shalin got into an argument with Salman as he tried to justify his remark for Archana. Fans came in support of Shalin Bhanot raising his voice against Archana as ColorsTV shared the promo on Friday. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam: 'Apne aap ko samajhti kya hain?)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Salman ne li Shalin ki class, kya hoga iska parinaam? (Salman grilled Shalin for his misconduct, what will be its end result?)."

The promo opened with Salman scolding Shalin. He said, “Shalin aapne kaha kaisi do takke ki aurat ho (Shalin, you said she is a cheap woman, having no worth).” Shalin lost his calm and replied, “Uske baare mai bol raha hoon, naake apne parivaar ke baare mai sunta jaa raha hoon (I am saying things about her, not taking things said to me about my family from her side).” Shalin continued and said, “Somebody who is extremely special to me, I cannot take it.” Immediately, Salman said, “Shalin, you missed the whole point again.” Shalin replied, “Sit quietly, pyaar se (with love) and sunte raho (keep listening).” In the end, Salman got offended and said, “Shalin, by the way…” and went away without completing his sentence.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “This time support Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam has crossed the limits.” Another person commented, “Shalin is right, agar Archana ko bolna tha toh Shalin ko bolti uski family ko kyu bol rahi hai (If Archana wanted to say something, she should have said to Shalin only, why is she bringing her family?).” Other person wrote, “Archana ko bade pyaar se samjh rha hai or Shalin ko dekho dhamki dekar baat kar raha hai.. iss season mai Salman and bigg boss sab biased hai (Just look at Salman, he was talking to Archana very nicely and scolding Shalin, in this season both Salman and Bigg Boss are biased).”

Earlier in the day, ColorsTV also shared a promo where Salman is telling Archana not to bring families in her conversations inside the Bigg Boss house. He said this behaviour has spoilt her image. Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9 pm.

