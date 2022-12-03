Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16's Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam: 'Apne aap ko samajhti kya hain?

Bigg Boss 16's Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam: 'Apne aap ko samajhti kya hain?

tv
Published on Dec 03, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: On Saturday's episode of the reality show, Salman Khan will be seen scolding Archana Gautam. Most of the housemates will also be seen naming Shalin Bhanot for eviction.

Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam on Bigg Boss 16.
Salman Khan scolds Archana Gautam on Bigg Boss 16.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Saturday's episode, host Salman Khan will be seen scolding Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gaugatam for her comments on Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot and their looks. (Also read: Salman Khan challenges Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s friendship on Bigg Boss 16)

Salman asked Archana, "Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said 'Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao bhaiya (take a look at the faces before you make them the queen or king).' Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain (What do you even think of yourself)? For Shalin, you said 'he has a face like a dog'!"

Shalin tried to speak at this point but Salman asked him not to, before finally yelling at him, "I said not now!" The video clip also showed Salman Khan asking the contestants to name the one person they wish to kick out of the reality show. Archana, Sumbul and MC Stan named Shalin for eviction.

The promo also showed Tina Datta explaining why she has not had any selfless equations on the show and uses each of her relation as a deal. “I came on Bigg Boss as a contestant, as an individual. So when I got the opportunity, I played like one, and I had to make the best use of it. I told them 'if I am supporting you guys against the common people, I will look at what benefits do I get.”

Salman asked Tina if she was playing the same game with Shalin and she responded: “I will take a step back from him as well. I may not continue the friendship because it has backfired for me.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bigg boss 16 bigg boss + 1 more
salman khan bigg boss 16 bigg boss

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out